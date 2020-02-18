Voter Information

VOTERS ENCOURAGED TO VOTE ABSENTEE

The April 7 Wisconsin presidential primary and spring election is fast approaching. Many of you have already voted early using absentee voting – great job! Election officials encourage everyone to vote absentee due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For those who haven’t voted yet, here’s a checklist of what to do now:

1) Make sure you are registered to vote at your current Madison address

If you’re not registered, you can do so at the Madison City Clerk’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

2) Check your I.D.

Your Wiscard is not valid for voting purposes. You can use a Wisconsin driver’s license, U.S. passport or these other forms of I.D. to verify your identity. (The address on your I.D. does not matter.)

If you don’t have one of those, you can use the free UW–Madison voter I.D. card.

If you need a card, we can send you one by following these instructions:

a. Send an email to wiscard_id@union.wisc.edu from your wisc.edu email address

b. Put Voter ID Needed in the subject line

c. Take a picture of your Wiscard with your phone and attach it to the email.

d. Deadline for requests is Monday, April 6.

3) Request an absentee ballot

Be sure to provide a photo of your I.D. (not a selfie) with your request. If you’re using the UW–Madison voter I.D. card, please also include a photo of your enrollment verification from go.wisc.edu/verify.

4) Look for your ballot in the mail, fill it out, and mail it back immediately

If you remain in Madison, the City Clerk’s office is offering curbside early (absentee) voting in the office at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is only for people who are already registered to vote. Early (absentee) voting on campus and in other locations around the city has been canceled due to the outbreak.

If you will not be in Madison and want to vote in your home community, Check with your local election official for details on how to register and vote.

If you have questions about your voting situation, please email mjklein3@wisc.edu.

What’s on the ballot

What’s on the ballot? Take a look here.

Want to know more about the issues and candidates? Go here.

Student turnout strong in 2018

A national survey finds student turnout at UW–Madison increased by nearly 18 percentage points in the 2018 midterm elections compared to 2014.